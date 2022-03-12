Russia-Ukraine War: 4 Russian Choppers Hit By Ukrainian Anti-aircraft Gunners In Chernihiv

The Air Force of the Ukraine Armed Forces confirmed that at least four Russian choppers in the Chernihiv region were hit by Ukrainian anti-craft gunners. As the Russian military continues to launch attacks on the 17th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian air force confirmed that on March 11, the country’s anti-aircraft missile units Buk-M1 and S-300 hit four helicopters of the occupiers and one drone "Outpost".

Additionally, Ukraine’s Su-24m bombers, Su-25 attack aircraft, and Mi-24 helicopters of the Army Air Force performed up to ten raids on columns of enemy equipment. Ukraine’s Su-27 and MiG-29 showcased a significant numerical advantage over the Russian forces and conducted at least ten air battles in several directions and returned without suffering any losses. Meanwhile, the air defence of the North Operational Command was aimed at a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Chernihiv region.

'Moral condition' of Russian troops declining, claims Ukraine

In operational information as of Saturday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that due to the results of the ongoing conflict, the Russian units which were involved in fiery exchanges with Ukrainian forces “have been demoralized, the moral and psychological condition of the personnel squad continues to decline, fixture thsâ cases of surrender to separate groups."

“During the last three dibs, there is a movement of small groups of deserters of the opponent towards the state border. The enemy is experiencing a major problem with the backup composition...Ukraine's defence forces are repelling and holding back the offensive of the Russian armed forces in all directions," the ministry added.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has also noted that the Russian army is “experiencing a big problem” with manning the reserve. While the Russia-Ukraine war enters the third week, the Ukrainian defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the country is “ restraining the massive offensive of the occupying forces.”

Image: AP