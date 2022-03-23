Russia-Ukraine War: 67 Ukrainian Soldiers Surrender In Kyiv Region, Claims Russian Media

As war rages in Ukraine for the 28th day, at least 67 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered to Russian troops in the Kyiv region on Tuesday, claimed Russian media. A video by Russian media Ruptly shows detained Ukrainian soldiers being inspected by Russian troops. Moreover, the Russian troops were also seen lining up the detainees against the wall and also providing first aid to wounded soldiers.

#BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | Ukraine airforce troops surrender in Kyiv, claims Russia while adding that Russian troops are providing them with first aid. Tune in to watch: https://t.co/wfbwh5BLRL pic.twitter.com/O1CzLZC4A0 — Republic (@republic) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that sending any international peacekeepers to Ukraine would result in a direct confrontation between Russia and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), TASS reported. This comes as Moscow's forces continue their offensive against Ukraine. Lavrov made the remarks during his speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday.

"Our Polish colleagues have already stated that there will be a NATO summit, we need to send peacekeepers. I hope they understand what this is about. It will be the same direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces, which everyone did not want to avoid, but said which should never happen in principle," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian media.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Defence Department has claimed that Russian military casualties have crossed those of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. According to the Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's General Armed Forces claimed that as of March 22, the Russian military suffered 15,300 casualties. Over the ten years of the USSR's war in Afghanistan, casualties stood at 15,051. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian armed forces avered that in the last 24 hours, their forces hit 17 "enemy targets," including "6 aircraft, 5 UAVs, one helicopter, and five cruise missiles."

Image: AP/Ruptly