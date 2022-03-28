Russia-Ukraine War: 6th Round Of Peace Talks Delayed, To Take Place On March 29 In Turkey

Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul are unlikely to start Monday but could happen on Tuesday instead, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. There are no plans for a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky after talks in Istanbul, he went on to add. It has been crucial that the negotiations between the leaders of the two warring sides were held face-to-face despite scant progress toward reaching a ceasefire agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a telephonic conversation with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday and the two had agreed for Istanbul to host the talks. Ankara hopes that the bilateral dialogue will lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine. The next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations to begin Tuesday at 10:00 am in Istanbul, said a Kyiv delegate, as per RT.

The inconclusive peace talk was supposed to continue this week in Turkey which is mediating the situation to put an end to the raging conflict. The representatives from both Moscow and Ukraine were set to hold their 6th round of talks either on Monday or Tuesday. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had earlier appealed to Russia’s President Putin to have direct negotiations and discuss Ukraine's "neutral status”. "Today, in the next round of video talks, a decision was made to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician had informed in a Facebook update last week. Both Russia and Ukraine have been unable to make a breakthrough since the first top-level talks kicked off on March 10 in Antalya.

No ceasefire decision reached, no significant progress: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said after the last round that no ceasefire decision was reached between Russia and that the discussions made no significant progress. He accused Kyiv of stalling truce talks by putting forth unacceptable proposals. Turkey's presidential spokesman said that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself while countries cannot 'burn bridges' with Russia. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meanwhile had said that the crucial meeting between NATO leaders must be focused on ways of securing a cease-fire in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and not just on sanctions and deterrence. “Everyone's first aim should be a cease-fire,” Cavusoglu told Turkish journalists. Turkey has been brokering efforts as a mediator and facilitator to strike an agreement to halt hostilities on both sides. Foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine had also met in Turkey on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum last month.

