Russia-Ukraine War: 7 Killed As Russians Fire At Convoy Evacuating Women & Children

Seven people, including three children, were killed after Russian troops fired at a convoy that was evacuating children and women in the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "Russians shot at a column of women and children in Kyiv region, who were trying to evacuate along a previously agreed 'green' corridor,” the ministry revealed, adding that the attack took place on Friday, March 11. Earlier this week, Moscow allowed the establishment of six 'green corridors', allowing civilians to evacuate between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

However, in what Ukrainians call a 'breach of ceasefire', Russian troops attacked a column of women and children as they were fleeing the village of Peremoha in Kyiv Oblast, according to The Kyiv Independent. They were using one of the designated green corridors. Meanwhile, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops were actively breaching the ceasefire in several locations.

On Sunday, Ukrainians continued their battle to protect Kyiv’s sovereignty as Russian shelled the airport of Ivano-Frankivsk. A relentless assault on the besieged port city of Mariupol continued. Experts opine that taking Mariupol and other ports located on the Sea of Azov could help the Russian Federation build a land corridor to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Meanwhile, the US and NATO troops continue to supply weapons and military aid to Ukraine, a move that has attracted sharp criticism from Kremlin.

Israel could become mediator in Russia-Ukraine war

The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday that Israel could become a mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian talks if it sees the possibility of successful negotiations. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday, after which he proposed to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem. Zelenskyy also asked Israeli PM Bennett to act as an intermediary.

“At present, it is not constructive to hold meetings in Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus. These are not the places where we can agree to stop the war... Do I consider Israel, Jerusalem in particular, to be such a place? I think the answer is yes," said the Ukrainian President.

