Russia-Ukraine War: A Look At Key Developments As Conflict Enters Day 15

Several key developments have been taking place as the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine entered its fifteenth day on Thursday, March 10. Last month, on February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine which subsequently turned into a full-scale war.

Although, Russia continues to aggravate its attack, the Ukrainian forces, on the other hand, have pledged to offer strong resistance to the enemy. Meanwhile, the delegations of the two countries have also conducted three rounds of peace negotiations so far, but they could not yield the desired results.

Russia-Ukraine war: Key developments on Day 15

Ukraine's FM Kuleba arrives in Turkey for talks with his Russian counterpart

In the midst of a raging war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has landed in Antalya, Turkey, for face-to-face talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. This is the first high-level talk between the top leaders of the two sides since the war broke out last month. "At the invitation of Turkey’s FM @MevlutCavusoglu,@DmytroKuleba has arrived in Antalya for the talks on Russia ceasing its hostilities and ending its war against Ukraine (sic)", Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted.

At the invitation of Turkey’s FM @MevlutCavusoglu, @DmytroKuleba has arrived in Antalya for the talks on Russia ceasing its hostilities and ending its war against Ukraine. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) March 9, 2022

Russia 'reduced the pace of entering', claims Ukraine

Ukraine Defence Ministry on Thursday stated that the "Russian troops have reduced the pace of entering, as their personal composition has been demoralised." However, the ministry also lamented that the number of cases of desertification and looting has increased significantly in the country. "We believe in armed forces and other Ukrainian defenders! Glory to Ukraine!", the ministry added.

IMF approves $1.4billion in emergency funding for Ukraine

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved an additional $1.4 billion (over Rs 10,676 crore) in emergency funding for Ukraine to help augment urgent financing needs and offset the economic impact of the country's escalating conflict with Russia.

According to the IMF, the amount would be disbursed under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to help Ukraine's economy recover from acute human suffering and a potentially harsh recession expected later this year. The International Monetary Fund also announced that the Ukrainian government has terminated an existing stand-by funding agreement with the international lender, but committed to utilising the additional funds to implement growth-oriented economic reforms once conditions allow.

Ukraine launches website to track human rights abuses by Russia

Ukraine has launched a website to keep track of Russian human rights breaches in the country. Andriy Yermak, the Head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, claimed that the gathered information will be used as evidence against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice, as per Kyiv Independent.

This comes after reports have suggested that Russian troops have been continuously violating human rights in the war-torn country.

US House approves $13.6 billion aid for Ukraine & its allies

The US House of Representatives approved a huge spending bill that would deliver $13.6 billion (over Rs 1,03,764 crore) aid to war-ravaged Ukraine and its European allies. The overall bill was approved by the House in two separate votes. The measure's security programmes were approved by a vote of 361-69, but the rest was passed by a vote of 260-171, with the majority of Republicans choosing to vote against it.

US House Speaker Pelosi claimed that she spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and talked about the weaponry and other support his country requires, amid "Putin's crimes against humanity."

Australian mining company Rio Tinto breaks ties with Russia

Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest mining companies based in Australia, has also opted to cut ties with Russia. The company said in a statement that it will examine its partnership agreement with Rusal, the Russian aluminium corporation founded by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Rio Tinto further stated that it was in the process of cancelling all commercial agreements it has with Russian companies. Rio's decision will result in a fuel supply issue for the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia, which relies on Russian diesel. Rio owns 80% of QAL and Rusal owns 20%, as per The Guardian.

(Image: AP)