Russia-Ukraine War: Aftermath Of Russian Shelling In Ukraine's Chernihiv Caught On Camera

As Russia's aggression continues in Ukraine for the 32nd day, a video has emerged showing the aftermath of Chernihiv city, located in the northern part of Ukraine, which has come under heavy Russian shelling. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see that residential buildings are completely destroyed due to continued attacks by the Russian troops. The area is also completely abandoned as many civilians fled the war-inflicted nation through humanitarian corridors.

Chernihiv is one of the places where Russian troops are carrying out rapid bombardment. The Russian military is also intensifying its attacks in and around the capital city, Kyiv. Russian troops have been trying to capture Kyiv by making three approaches, i.e. by attacking east, southern and northern parts of the city. Thus, Chernihiv becomes one of the strategic locations where they have been launching missiles and bombs in residential areas. Even though Russia has been publicly claiming that they are not attacking civilians and residential areas, these visuals contradict the statement.

Nuclear facility in Kharkiv attacked

Ukraine’s nuclear watchdog, on Sunday, said that a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv again has come under shelling by Russian forces and the fighting makes it impossible to assess the damage. According to news agency The Associated Press, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said that the neutron source experimental facility in the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology came under fire on Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities have previously reported that Russian shelling damaged buildings at the Kharkiv nuclear facility, but there has been no release of radiation. The newly built neutron source facility is intended for the research and production of radioisotopes for medical and industrial needs. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that the nuclear material in the facility is always subcritical and the inventory of radioactive material is very low, reducing the risks of radiation release.

Kharkiv has been besieged by Russian forces since the start of the invasion and has come under repeated shelling of its residential buildings and critical infrastructure. Ukraine’s nuclear facilities have been threatened by the Russian invasion.

Proxy leader says Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk may be permanently annexed

In a major development in the Russia-Ukraine war, Proxy leader, Leonid Pasichnyk has said that the Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast may be annexed by Russia. He said that a referendum on the annexation may be held soon. Earlier this week, the Kremlin said that it has completed Phase 1 of its military operation and would not shift focus to the Donbas region. At present, proxy leaders hold 93% of Luhansk and 54% of Donetsk.

Image: Republic World