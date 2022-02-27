Russia-Ukraine War: Air India's 3rd Flight With 250 Evacuees Lands At Delhi's IGI Airport

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, on Sunday the third special Air India flight, under the Government of India's 'Operation Ganga', arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The aircraft flew approximately 250 evacuees from war-torn Ukraine, adding to 460 Indian nationals who were earlier rescued from the international borders of Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Shehyni-Medyka, Krakowiec, Zahony, Vsyne Nemecke, Suceava.

Owing to the airbase being shut down in Ukraine, countries have devised ways to rescue and fly out their citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, namely, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Slovak Republic, after they were escorted by Indian Embassy's authorities. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared, "Third flight of Operation Ganga with 240 Indian nationals has been taken off from Budapest for Delhi. Thank you very much FM Peter Szijjártó."

Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi.



Köszönöm szépen FM Peter Szijjártó. pic.twitter.com/22EHK3RK3V — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

'All my companions are still stuck in Ukraine'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, a resident of Gurugram Saurabh mentioned he was at the airport terminal to receive his brother who returned from Ukraine. "He resides in a city close to Romanian borders. Four days ago, the External Affairs Ministry issued directives to proceed to Romanian borders (from Ukraine's city). They managed transport, the college provided bus facilities. Though my brother has borne his travel expenses, the Government of India has helped them immensely. There was heavy traffic en route to Romania during the night," Saurabh said.

Another 'tension-free' evacuee Harsh Yadav told Republic TV, "All my companions are still stuck in Ukraine. We were asked to reach the Romania border and then we flew down to Mumbai then to New Delhi. While I am tension-free now and my parents are relaxed too, we are receiving messages from friends in Ukraine mentioning that bombings and firings are now rampant and heard by Indian nationals too."

"I was constantly in touch with my family. We spoke everyday," Yadav said upon being asked about his contact with family amid airstrikes and explosions in Ukraine.

'Operation Ganga'

Furthermore, an ecstatic parent/guardian mentioned to Republic that his daughter has arrived and was waiting her turn at the immigration counter. "She will come to me very soon now," he said while admitting the same amounted to the biggest sigh of relief.

"These kids have come back from very disturbing times (Russia-Ukraine war)," he said while commending the Centre's effort to retrieve its citizens from war-torn Ukraine.

The Government of India began its evacuation missions on February 26 to receive Indian nationals who are stranded in the eastern European country. The first evacuation flight, AI1944, carried 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, brought back 250 Indian citizens which landed at the Delhi airport at 2.45 AM on Sunday and the third evacuation flight, AI1940, under Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), arrived in the national capital earlier today.