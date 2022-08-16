Russia-Ukraine War: All Eyes On Crimea After Explosions Rock Ammunition Depot; Here's Why

A little over a week after several Russian warplanes were reportedly destroyed in exposions that rocked a military base in the city of Novofedorivka in Russia-occupied Crimea, on Tuesday, August 16, more explosions were reported from the strategically important region the Kremlin annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

As per a report by The Associated Press, an ammunition depot in Crimea reported multiple explosions and fires. The occurrence of a second such incident in a week's time has brought the peninsula, situated along the northern coast of the Black Sea, back in focus amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Apart from being used by Russia to launch attacks against Ukraine since the war began on February 24, Crimea houses Russia’s Black Sea Fleet that Moscow continues to use to target Kyiv.

Are explosions in Crimea a matter of worry for Russia?

Apart from housing several military establishments, Crimea is the base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet that contniues to play an important part in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

As per an intelligence update by the UK's Ministry of Defence, ships of the Black Sea Fleet have remained in an “extremely defensive posture” off the Crimean coast. Citing the British Defence Minsitry update, The Associated Press reported that the fleet’s “limited effectiveness undermines Russia’s overall invasion strategy, which indicates that Ukraine can divert resources to press Russian ground forces elsewhere.

Experts also believe that the ongoing battle may see a shift if Ukraine is responsible for the string of explosions in Crimea. With the threat of attacks within it's terroritories, making the frontlines vulnerable, Russia would have to ensure the safety of its military establishments, while continuing to spend resources on territories it is already engaged in a conflict in Ukraine.

Notably, Tuesday's explosion was reported in the northern Crimean village of Mayskoye, which lies on the main railway line linking Crimea with Russia. The line is used to supply reinforcements, including Russian troops and equipment to Ukraine.

Explosions likely to escalate war in Ukraine

Additionally, the rhetorics that followed between Ukraine and Russia, with the latter alleging a 'sabotage', threatens to escalate the conflict further. The Kremlin has continously accused the West, led by the US, of prolonging the war at cost of the lives of 'innocent Ukrainians'.

On the other hand, while Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, Russia's losses were met with jubilation in the war-ravaged country.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's President's Office, claimed that Tuesday's explosions in Russia-occupied Crimea mark the "demilitarisation" of the region.

"Today's morning began with explosions near Dzhankoi. A reminder: Crimea of a normal country is about the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, but Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and a high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)