Russia-Ukraine War: American Journalist Killed In Outskirts Of Kyiv

In an unfortunate development, a Fox News journalist was killed in Ukraine, the network informed on Tuesday. According to the American media house, Pierre Zakrzewski, a cameraman with Fox News lost his life near Ukraine's capital Kyiv when he was accompanying correspondent Benjamin Hall. An incoming fire hit their vehicle during which Zakrzewski lost his life.

A Fox News cameraman has been killed in Ukraine, says AFP citing Fox network — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

American Journalist Killed, another injured in Russian shooting

The incident comes just days after Brent Renaud, who had worked for New York Times as a video journalist, was killed in a Russian shooting in Irpin located near the capital city Kyiv in northern Ukraine. Another journalist was wounded in the incident, the official Twitter handle of the Ukrainian Parliament informed.

"In Irpin, Kyiv region, Russian military with numerous shots murdered a 51-year-old NYTimes journalist. According to photos, American videographer Brent Renaud was killed. Another journalist was injured. World, don't be silent! #StopPutin #StopRussia," the Parliament tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday wrote an emotional letter to the family of Brent Renaud, in which he praised his dedication to shining a light 'against forces of darkness'. "It is with deep sadness that I am writing to extend my heartfelt condolences to you on the tragic loss of your beloved son and brother," Zelensky wrote in a letter posted to Twitter on Monday.

“A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians,” he added.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon 🇺🇦 people by Russia. May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness. pic.twitter.com/bvQjM470OU — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022

Moscow & Kyiv resume talks, breakthrough by May?

Moscow and Kyiv could sign a peace deal by early May, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor said on Tuesday. With the 4th round of talks resuming between the two nations, Alexey Arestovich opined that in the best-case scenario, a deal involving the withdrawal of Russian troops could even be reached within a fortnight.

"Alexey Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, believes Moscow and Kyiv could sign a peace deal "by early May, or maybe even earlier," Russia's state-media RT reported.

The fourth-round talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed via video link on Tuesday. A 'technical pause' was assumed in the Russia-Ukraine talks yesterday for 'additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions'.