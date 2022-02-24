As Russia launched a reckless attack on Ukraine, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra expressed concerns over the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe and stated that "the world has not learnt any lessons from the past." He took to Twitter to share a video of Ukraine's Lviv region, wherein an air raid siren can be heard. The video clip was originally shared by a Twitter handle, named Breaking 4 News.

"I have lived through two wars during my childhood: ‘65 & ‘71. And I remember how spine chilling it was when air raid sirens went off in Mumbai. This sound has reawakened those nightmarish memories. The world doesn’t seem to have learned any lessons… [sic]," business tycoon Mahindra wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, netizens also shared their views echoing his sentiment.

Reacting to Mahindra's post, one of the users wrote," It won't sir..until emotional control is deeply ingrained in human minds [sic]." "War happens bcoz of the ideology of few politicians and billions of citizens suffer…I still don't understand this…we people confer our power in hands of few people and then our life wellness financial conditions all directly or indirectly depend on them… [sic]," wrote another. "Sooner or later we are also going to listen these Sirens in our country because what is going on is not just a war between 2 countries, it is the beginning of World War 3 [sic]," expressed a third.

Ukrainian posts caricature of Vladimir Putin with Hitler

It should be mentioned here that the Ukrainian Twitter account shared a caricature of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler seemingly offering his "approval" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the run-up to the Russian invasion, the comparison of Hitler and Putin has been a frequent theme in Ukrainian protests.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, also linked Putin's "extremely terrible" aggression and recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions to Hitler's 1938 annexation of the Sudetenland. Notably, Russia has ordered military operations in Ukraine on Thursday amid the ongoing standoff along Eastern Europe's border.

