Russia-Ukraine War: Andhra Pradesh Sets Up Helpline Numbers For Stranded Indians

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Vladimir Putin's military has encircled Kyiv from a distance of 20 miles, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday directed officials to coordinate with the External Affairs Ministry to provide optimum aid to stranded Indian students from the state in Ukraine. The officers include P Ravi Shankar who can be reached at 9871999055, MVS Rama Rao whose contact number is 9871990081 and ASRN Saibabu can be contacted at 9871999430. The email id is rcapbnd@gmail.com. And the emergency helpline number provided by the Andhra Pradesh administration is 0863-2340678 and the WhatsApp contact is 8500027678.

On Thursday, as Vladimir Putin ordered 'special military operations' in Ukraine's Donetsk, after days of vouching for diplomacy and deliberation between Kyiv and Kremlin. Following the Russian military advancement in Ukraine's territory, CM Reddy had informed MEA that state government officials are in constant touch with the students and are providing the necessary support and assistance.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had offered support to the MEA to help repatriate Andhra students from the war-hit eastern European country. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The CM wrote, “I would like to bring to your kind notice that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend all possible support to the Government of India in repatriating students in Ukraine from Andhra. I request the concerned MEA officials to reach out to Resident Commissioner Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi or Officials from my office (Chief Ministers Office, Andhra Pradesh) for any assistance and support required for repatriating students belonging to AP.”

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russian forces are now moving dangerously close to Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awaits as their 'number one target'. Russia has been pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital by unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks to the surrounding regions.

Defence experts believe that Russian strategic bombers are in the air over Kyiv while a large Russian military associate is headed from Sumy to the capital city Kyiv. Locals have shared visuals of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters over Kyiv's water reservoir on Thursday night. Also, Locals have shared visuals of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters over Kyiv's water reservoir on Thursday night. Also, Russian Buk AD systems were spotted in Kherson as the invasion of Ukraine continued.

Image: PTI/AP