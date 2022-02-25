Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed concern over the developments in Ukraine. Merkel condemned the actions of Russia "in the strongest possible terms." Speaking to the DPA news agency, she has described the military attack by Russia against Ukraine as a "profound turning point" in European history since the end of the cold war.

Speaking to the DPA news agency, Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Russia's attack against Ukraine a violation of international law. She stressed that there is no justification for the "blatant breach of international law. Merkel expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the government led by Volodymyr Zelensky in the "frightful hours and days." Angela Merkel expressed support to the efforts made by the European Union, G7, NATO and the United Nations in order to stop the war. It is to mention here that Merkel held the post of German Chancellor when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. At that time, she had highlighted the importance of keeping communication open with Russia.

Olaf Scholz calls Russia's action a 'reckless act'

Criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching military operations in Ukraine, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 24, termed Moscow's move as a "terrible day" for Kyiv and a "dark day" for Europe. In a televised address, Scholz asserted that Germany "strongly condemns" Russia's "reckless act." He called upon the Russian government to stop all its military actions against Ukraine and to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. In the statement, Scholz highlighted that Russian President Putin has "very deliberately breached the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the European peace order."

Olaf Scholz called the situation "very serious" and added that the attack is on "an independent sovereign country." Notably, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed solidarity with the freely elected government. It is to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to protect civilians. He warned other countries that any attempt to intervene would lead to consequences.

Der russische Angriff auf die Ukraine ist ein eklatanter Bruch des Völkerrechts. Er ist durch nichts zu rechtfertigen ist. Deutschland verurteilt diesen rücksichtslosen Akt von Präsident Putin aufs Schärfste. Unsere Solidarität gilt der Ukraine und ihren Menschen. (1/2) — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 24, 2022

Russland muss diese Militäraktion sofort einstellen. Im Rahmen der G7, der Nato und der EU werden wir uns heute eng absprechen. Dies ist ein furchtbarer Tag für die Ukraine und ein dunkler Tag für Europa. (2/2) — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 24, 2022

Image: AP