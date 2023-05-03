Another Freight Train Derails In Russian Bryansk Region After Explosions

A freight train that had around 20 cars have been derailed outside the city of Bryansk, in a Russian region near the northern border of Ukraine on Tuesday, reported RT News. Three explosions occurred on the railroad tracks near Snezhetskaya station in the Bryansk region; several wagons of a freight train derailed and overturned, as per the local news channel. According to the authorities, the incident took place due to the “interference by unauthorised persons in the work of railway transport.” Due to the explosion, the track have been damaged after the freight train was transiting the non-electrified portion of the line near the Snezhetskaya station, located southeast of Bryansk city, reported a local news outlet. According to the Russian railway authorities, the incident happened at around 7:47 pm local time.

Second Russian freight train

In the recent incident, there have been no reports of casualties yet. The rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene, along with recovery equipment, said the railway company. Notably, this would be the second time when such an incident has occurred in the Russian territory in a week. The incident took place after Ukraine claimed that it has been preparing for a counteroffensive, reported The Guardian. Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, there have been several accusations of sabotage on Russian trains, however, it was the first time that authorities have acknowledged strikes of this magnitude, reported New York Times. This incident would be the second instance of "railway sabotage in the Bryansk Region in a week". On Monday, a portion of the track has been targeted near Unecha, closer to the border with Ukraine. Due to the blast on Monday, a freight train derailed and caught fire as a result. Snezhetskaya, where Tuesday’s incident took place, is about 120 kilometres from the border. Meanwhile, Ukraine has vowed not to give up on defending Bakhmut as it prepares for a counteroffensive. On Tuesday only, when the incident of the second rail derailment happened, Kyiv's military declared that they would not back out from the eastern city of Bakhmut. The commander of Ukrainian ground forces, Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi has stressed the significance of Kyiv holding Bakhmut as preparations continue for a counterattack which it hopes will change the dynamics of the war in Ukraine.