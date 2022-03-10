Russia-Ukraine War: Anti-tank, Anti-aircraft Weapons Most Effective In Kyiv, Says US Gen

Top US general in Europe recently said that the most effective way to support the Ukrainian military is with additional anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons and not MiG-29 fighter jets. According to CNN, the commander of US European Command Gen. Tod Wolters stated that any transfer of MiG-29s also risks escalating the conflict. He also echoed a previous statement from Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and said that Ukrainians were making excellent use of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons now, limiting the ability of Russian military aircraft to operate freely.

Wolters informed that Ukraine already has “numerous” aircraft flying daily and that adding more would not give the Ukrainian Air Force a relative advantage. “Therefore, we assess that the overall gain is low,” the top US general in Europe added.

Pentagon rejects Poland’s plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine

It is to mention that Wolters’ comments come after the Pentagon dismissed the proposal by Poland to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine via the United States, claiming that the idea would risk escalating the conflict between Russia and NATO. According to the Pentagon, the Polish plan to send Soviet-era MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine via a US facility in Germany is "high-risk."

Speaking at a press briefing, John Kirby said, “We believe the best way to support Ukrainian defence is by providing them the weapons and the systems that they need most to defeat Russian aggression.”

According to Kirby, the Ukrainian Air Force presently has many squadrons of fully mission competent aircraft. He went on to say that they believe that adding extra warplanes to the Ukrainian inventory will have little impact on the Ukrainian Air Force's effectiveness. "Therefore, we believe that the gain from transferring those MiG-29s is low," citing Kirby, Anadolu Agency reported.

Further, the Pentagon spokesperson went on to highlight the US intelligence assessment that reveals the fact that the transfer of the additional warplanes to Ukraine "may be mistaken as escalatory", resulting in a strong Russian response that might heighten the chances of a military escalation with NATO.

(Image: AP/Twitter)