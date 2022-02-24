Russia-Ukraine War: Armies, Artillery, Air Force & Navies — How They Stack Up In Battle

With more than 200,000 Russian troops amassing outside Ukraine for weeks, and then beginning an invasion on Thursday morning following the directions of President Vladimir Putin on carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine's Donbass, reports of massive explosions, bombings, and attacks have surfaced from across the country including its capital city Kyiv, second-largest city Kharkiv, and other parts near to breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as from Crimea and at the Black sea port of Odessa.

While the Russian troops entered the Ukrainian borders on Thursday morning, Russia had been positioning them around Ukraine's north-east as was evident in satellite images, and was already in preparations for a situation like this. Apart from that, it has been also deploying a huge number of missile- and rocket-launchers along the borders of the country to knock out Ukraine's key strategic outposts such as arms depots and airports, while the land forces move in.

Speaking about the military capabilities of both the countries, Ukraine's capabilities seem to be a bit pale despite receiving contributions of military equipment from the European nations in the recent past, in comparison to Russia which is said to be among the strongest armed forces in the world. Along with that, Russia's military expenditure also far exceeds Ukraine's in terms of manpower, weapons, air-power, and other military strengths.

Notably, in a head-to-head comparison between the military capabilities of both countries, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia seems to be far ahead of Ukraine. Let's have a detailed look at the military strengths of both nations.

Russia-Ukraine: How it stacks up in battle?

Military personnel

Speaking about manpower in both Russian and Ukrainian militaries, while Ukraine presently has around 2 lakh soldiers in its force, Russia on the other hand has 8.5 lakh military personnel followed by 2.5 lakh paramilitary forces, while Ukraine stands at only 50,000.

Equipment and weapons

In a comparison of military equipment and weapons, Russia presently owns 12,420 tanks in comparison to Ukraine's 2,596 tanks, while the number of armoured vehicles stands at 30,122 in Russia and Ukraine's stands at 12,303. Along with that, Russia owns 6,574 self-propelled artillery and 7,571 towed artillery while Ukraine operates 1,067 and 2,040 respectively.

Naval strength

Speaking about the nations' naval strength, Russia's naval fleet's strength is 605 whereas Ukraine's is 38. Similarly, Russia heading forward owns 1 aircraft carrier followed by 15 destroyers and 50 submarines, while Ukraine stands at nil.

Aerial strength

While Russia has a total of 4,173 aircraft, Ukraine stands at 318. Following this, there are 772 fighter jets in Russia and Ukraine only has 69 jets. Also, talking about attack helicopters, Russia owns 544 while Ukraine holds 34.

Image: AP