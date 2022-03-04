Russia-Ukraine War: Army Vehicles Move From Romania To Ukraine As NATO Deploys NRF Troops

Army vehicles from the Romania border are coming into Ukraine as the war-torn country continues to fight the Russian forces on the ninth day of the invasion. This comes as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has deployed NATO Response Force troops in Romania in response to the worsening Ukraine crisis. Despite the fact that NATO countries are not directly involved in the conflict, they have provided Ukraine with a powerful stockpile of military weaponry.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that they boosted their presence in the eastern part of the Alliance over the previous weeks, and further stated that they are now activating the NATO Response Force for the first time in history. NATO has strongly condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine stating that the military alliance demands that Russia end its military attack immediately and withdraw all its forces from Ukraine, and abandon its aggressive course.

France provides military support to Ukraine

France has been providing military support that has been committed to Ukraine. It is one of the leading European Union countries in providing military assistance to Ukraine. France has also promised economic assistance of 300 million Euros to Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion. Earlier, it was announced by General Thierry Burkhard, who is the chief of staff of the French Armed Forces that France will deploy 500 soldiers to Romania as part of NATO. He stated that NATO has chosen to strengthen its presence in Romania in order to convey a very clear signal of strategic unity.

This has enraged Russia, and the President Putin-led nation has now warned that as a result of France's military assistance in Ukraine, clashes with NATO is not unlikely. The Russia Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Moscow cannot guarantee that there would be no incidents with NATO over its weaponry supply to Ukraine, according to Russian state media Sputnik.

Russian soldiers have taken control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Ukrainian authorities have announced that Russian soldiers seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant, after shelling it. Concerns of a possible nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had spread anxiety throughout the world after it was announced that a building at the complex was set ablaze amid Russian aggression.

Image: AP