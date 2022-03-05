Russia's continuing unprovoked invasion of neighbouring Ukraine has kept the entire world worried while condemning Russia's aggressive moves. The powerful nation’s continuous moves being made towards Ukraine are heavily censured by the international community and authorities across the world. Now, amid the crisis, a group of Ukrainian artists, musicians, gallerists, and cultural activists led by Minister of Culture and Informational Policy of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tkachenko, have called on the global arts community to impose cultural sanctions against Russia.

The group has issued a statement and informed about how the Russian Federation has maliciously violated the stands using their propaganda toolbox. In other words, the artist group is requesting for cancellation of all projects that involve the Russian Federation and involves their participation in various award shows, music festivals, exhibitions, competitions, and much more.

“The Russian Federation has purposefully and maliciously violated existing international standards and agreements, using culture as part of the propaganda toolbox. Cultural sanctions will limit propaganda methods and help the Ukrainian and global media show Russian people an accurate picture of the invasion,” the group said in a statement.

Following are some of the sectors in the cultural field that have taken strict imposition of cultural sanctions against Russia for their violent invasion.

Festival

The Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) this year will support Russian filmmakers critical of the regime but will ban anyone associated with the Russian state or governmental institutions. Via its distribution subsidiary Aerofilms, the festival will also organize special screenings of Vitaly Mansky’s “Putin’s Witnesses,” which won the best documentary at KVIFF 2018, with the proceeds going to non-profit organization People in Need to support the people of Ukraine.

BAFTA

Apart from the names of the popular organizations mentioned above, this year the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has also joined the condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “BAFTA joins our fellow Academies across Europe and stands united with the Ukrainian Film Academy in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar. “We stand in solidarity with all Ukrainian people bravely fighting for their country and we share their hope for a return to peace,” he added in his statement.

Advertising

Ascential Events’ Cannes Lions advertising festival has also joined the Russian boycott and will not accept submissions from the country. “We stand together with our friends in Ukraine, and our many partners and community members in Russia who strongly oppose the actions of the Russian government,” the festival said in a statement. “Despite our desire to celebrate creativity from wherever it comes, we have made the decision not to accept submissions or delegations from Russian organizations into Cannes Lions or its associated awards programs.”

Festivals & Markets

One of Spain’s biggest movie export platforms, the Málaga Festival’s Spanish Screenings XXL, has barred Russian buyers and acquisition executives from attending its next edition, running over March 21-24.

According to the International media outlet, this move will end paying for the flights and accommodation for a fulsome Russian delegation, drawn especially from its VOD platforms, after Spanish film and trade authorities had identified Russian streaming services as an export market priority. Following Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine, that game plan has rapidly been dropped.

Without any proper official invitation, Russian buyers will not only not see flight and accommodation paid for by the market but be barred from access to its in-person and online screenings.

CRITICS

The other field to give a deadlock to Russia amid the crisis was Ukrainian film critics that have appealed to the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) to boycott Russian state-funded films. “We ask you to abstain from participating in any film or other event organized, hosted, or funded, directly or indirectly, by Russian Federation,” the critics said in a statement. “We urge you not to take part online or otherwise in any film festivals and cultural forums in the Russian state as members of FIPRESCI. Otherwise, you will indirectly legitimize all the horrors Ukraine is withstanding now and struggling with the hybrid Russian aggression it has been enduring for the last eight years. We are asking you not to be silent and vocally support Ukraine whenever it’s possible.”