Russia-Ukraine War: As Moscow, Kyiv Hold Talks, UN Says It 'welcomes A Possible Ceasefire'

Following discussions between the Russian and Ukrainian envoys that resulted in an accord to establish humanitarian corridors with a potential ceasefire, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted during a press briefing that the UN welcomes any significant progress that would serve to protect civilians and de-escalate the war in Ukraine.

According to Dujarric, “Any positive movement that would help with the protection of civilians and lower the intensity of the conflict we would welcome”.

Apart from talking about Russia Ukraine ceasefire, Dujarric also stated that the United Nations believes a diplomatic solution to the problem is still possible. According to a UN report, he said, “I mean we are… no, we do not believe diplomacy is dead, let's be clear.”

Furthermore, the UN's chief spokesperson went on to say that everyone participating in a war supports and assists with the delivery of humanitarian supplies. He added, “That is why Dr. Tedros clearly called for humanitarian corridors,” as per a UN report.

Calling it a rumoured project, he also highlighted that the Russian Defense Ministry has announced to establish an inter-agency coordination center for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Dujarric said that it is critical for all parties to be able to communicate with Ukraine's humanitarian system in order to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid in compliance with their international humanitarian law commitments. He also revealed that they have already contacted the Russian Ministry of Defense to make sure they are informed of UN convoy activities in Ukraine, as per the UN report.

UNGA passed a resolution urging Putin's government to cease its military activities

In addition to this, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, on Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution urging Putin's government to cease its military activities in Ukraine immediately. The Assembly, commonly known as the "world's town hall", is where all 193 UN Member States have a say. The resolution, which recognises Ukrainian sovereignty, independence, as well as territorial integrity, received 141 votes in favour.

The resolution has urged Moscow to withdraw all of its armed forces from Ukraine's territory within internationally recognised boundaries immediately, "completely and unconditionally". As per a UN report, over 90 nations backed it, and it required a two-thirds majority in the Assembly to pass.

(Image: AP)