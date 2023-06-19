Russia-Ukraine War At Day 481: Crucial Updates Surrounding The Conflict

Both Russia and Ukraine are experiencing a significant rise in military casualties. Ukraine is currently engaged in a counteroffensive to remove the Kremlin's forces from the occupied regions, resulting in increased casualties. The Russian losses are estimated to be the highest since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, according to a regular assessment by United Kingdom (UK) military officials.

3 things you need to know

The most intense fighting has centred on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and further west in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province.

Over the previous 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, according to Ukrainian military.

Russia is concentrating its efforts on operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, focusing attacks around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Lyman in Donetsk province.

Kakhovka dam’s drone photos point to Russian sabotage

Based on exclusive drone photos and information obtained by AP, it is suggested that Russia possessed the necessary resources, intention, and chance to cause the dam's destruction. The images captured from above the dam indicate the presence of a car rigged with explosives on the structure. Furthermore, two officials reported that Russian troops were positioned in a critical area within the dam, which aligns with the Ukrainians' claim that the explosion leading to its destruction originated from there.

As per briefings from Kyiv and Moscow, the number of fatalities resulting from the flooding triggered by the dam's destruction has reached 16 in Ukraine. Additionally, there are 31 individuals still missing in Ukraine and 29 in territories under Russian control. The breach of the dam on June 6 led to the inundation of a vast region encompassing southern Ukraine and areas occupied by Russia.

The United Nations (UN) has leveled accusations against Moscow, stating that it is persistently obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the eastern regions of Ukraine that are currently under Russian occupation. “We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. Aid cannot be denied to people who need it,” the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement.

Ukraine recaptures village of Piatykhatky in counteroffensive

Reports indicate that Ukraine has recaptured the village of Piatykhatky, located in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. This would mark the second territorial gain in the area since Kyiv initiated its counteroffensive earlier this month. According to a Russian-installed official, Ukrainian forces have successfully seized control of the settlement and are fortifying their positions. However, they are also facing artillery fire from Russian forces, as reported by Reuters. If verified, this would be Ukraine's first village gain in almost a week and signifies a noticeable escalation in the offensive along the most direct route to Crimea.

According to Reuters, Russia's defense ministry, in its daily update, asserted that its forces successfully repelled a series of Ukrainian offensives in three different sections along the 1000-km-long frontline. Notably, there was no mention of the recapture of Piatykhatky.

Ramaphosa hopeful about the Africa Peace Initiative

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed optimism about the African peace mission during his visit to Moscow and Kyiv, emphasising its positive impact. He took to Twitter, stating that the Africa Peace Initiative aims to halt the ongoing war, and its success will be measured based on this objective.

The Africa Peace Initiative has been impactful and its ultimate success will be measured on the objective, which is stopping the war.#AfricanPeaceMission pic.twitter.com/mmZvQUe9RA — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 18, 2023

The Kremlin, however, expressed skepticism, stating that implementing the plan would be challenging. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy raised concerns that engaging in negotiations at this stage may only result in a temporary halt to the conflict. Notably, the African delegation is the first since the war's inception to hold separate face-to-face discussions with both leaders regarding their peace initiative.

In other news: