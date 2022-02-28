Russia Ukraine War: At UNSC, India Reiterates Call For End To Violence Amid Rescue Efforts

Subsequent to India's abstinence from voting at the UNSC, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti expressed his concerns over stranded Indian nationals, especially students, during the session on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Reiterating India's non-aligned take on the crisis, the Permanent Representative called for an immediate cessation of violence and conclude hostilities.

Tirumurti said, "We continue to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of the Indian nationals a large number of Indian students who are still stranded in Ukraine."

Admitting that the evacuation of Indian nationals has been complex and uncertain, he implied the safety of Indians was an utmost priority and that is the rationale behind India's abstinence from voting against Russia.

"Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. Taking into consideration the totality of circumstances, we decided to abstain. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities. Our PM has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine," he said.

While pressing on diplomacy from both sides (Russia and Ukraine), India welcomed the scheduled discussion in Belarus

"We welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border. We continue to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of the Indian nationals including a large number of Indian students who are still stranded in Ukraine," he said.

India abstains from UNSC vote against Russia

The United Arab Emirates, India and China had abstained from the vote on the US-drafted resolution while the remaining 11 council members voted in favour of the same. The UNSC resolution came up to vote after Russia launched a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine, killing at least 137 civilians and military personnel on the first day.

“It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution,” Tirumurti said. China also abstained from voting and said that the security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations.