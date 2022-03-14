Russia-Ukraine War: Australia Imposes Sanctions On 33 Russian Oligarchs

As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, countries like the US, UK, Australia and other European countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia. Now, Australia has decided to impose more sanctions, as Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced that the sanctions will target Russian businessmen and other significant figures. She further stated that the Australian government has sanctioned 33 Russian oligarchs, prominent businessmen and also their family members.

The Foreign Minister also said that today's measures affirm Australia's commitment to sanction those who have gained immense personal fortune and are of economic and geopolitical importance to Russia, especially as a result of their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to 9 News. Since 2014, many of these oligarchs have personally benefited from the Kremlin's illegal and unjustifiable actions in Ukraine.

Australia supports restrictive sanctions against senior Russian figures

Australia has joined the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, and New Zealand in sanctioning senior Russian figures for their role in Ukraine's invasion. Payne said that Australia supports Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States' recent announcements of more restrictive sanctions against senior Russian figures. Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, CEO of Russia's Gazprom Alexey Miller, CEO of Russia's high-tech state business Rostec Sergey Chemezov, President of Transneft Nikolay Tokarev, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev are among the sanctioned people.

Payne also stated that Australia has imposed 460 sanctions against individuals and businesses as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the Russian Central Bank, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's Armed Forces, political and military figures. Recently, Australia also banned imports of Russian oil in the country.

Sanctions will have a negative impact on the West: Putin

On February 24, Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has stated several times that it has no aspirations to occupy Ukraine and that the goal of its special operation is to demilitarise Ukraine by focusing on military infrastructure. Despite the fact that Russia has been sanctioned as a result of its actions in Ukraine, President Putin said at a government meeting last week that the sanctions will harm the West, including rising food and energy prices.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP