Russia-Ukraine War: Australia Joins US & UK To Ban Imports Of Russian Energy Products

In a significant development, Australia has joined other key allies including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) in banning Russian oil imports, however, only after shipments that have already been scheduled and paid for have arrived. Despite the fact that Australia is not a major importer of Russian energy products, the coordinated efforts will collectively curtail Moscow's revenue and ability to finance President Vladimir Putin's unjustified war against Ukraine, revealed a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

With petrol prices in key cities approaching $2 a litre, the government was quick to point out that the decision did not jeopardise Australia's petroleum security. For 45 days, the government will not apply the embargo, which applies to crude, refined petroleum products, gas, and coal. Furthermore, the two largest local refiners, Viva Energy and Ampol, would be able to accept deliveries of Russian crude that had already been ordered and paid for as a result of the delay.

"Australia has diverse and resilient oil supply chains, and adequate fuel supplies. The government was closely monitoring global oil and energy markets and are working with the allies and the International Energy Agency to ensure ongoing supply security," the spokesperson added.

Australia imported 147 megalitres of crude from Russia last year

Prior to the incident, both Viva Energy and Ampol reported they had purchased two Russian-origin crude shipments. Over the next two months, the supplies were expected to land in Australia. Meanwhile, Australia fully welcomed previous declarations by US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that they would impose a ban, according to the government official. As per government estimates, Australia imported 147 megalitres of crude from Russia last year, accounting for only 1.2% of total oil imports at a cost of $73.9 million.

The Morrison administration had resisted explicitly banning Russian imports, with energy minister Angus Taylor declaring them "practically banned" earlier this week. Since shortly after the invasion, the Greens have been pressing for a prohibition. The refiners are already supported by Australian taxpayers, with the government announcing last year that it will spend $2 billion over ten years to retain refinery capacity in the nation to assure some local supply.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP