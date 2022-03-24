Russia Ukraine War: Australia Joins US In Accusing Putin Of 'war Crimes' In Ukraine

In a recent development, Australia has joined the United States and other countries in condemning and calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine "a war crime". Australian President Scott Morison has expressed concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

According to an ABC News report, Australia condemned Moscow's "special military operation" launched against Ukraine and said that the targeting of civilians is a war crime. "The intentional targeting of civilians is a war crime. The bombing of civilian infrastructure, targeting schools where civilians are sheltering, targeting airstrikes on theatres where civilians are known to be sheltering, bombing maternity hospitals, etc., is a war crime," said Australia's Foreign Minister, Marise Payne.

Senator Payne expressed concern over Russia's actions, saying the federal government is keeping the option of expelling the Russian ambassador on the table. She mentioned that having Russian envoy Alexey Pavlovsky in Australia allows the government to continue to communicate with Moscow, however, she said that it does not mean the government has excluded that option of expelling the ambassador.

The Foreign Minister said that the international community was facing the "sensitive" issue of whether to allow Russia to participate in the G20 meeting scheduled to happen in Indonesia this year.

"We are dealing not just with the G20 but with multiple international and multilateral organisations and gatherings where this is a matter that we have to address. We'll work closely with other members of the G20 on this," Senator Payne said. She further stated that Russia's participation is a serious issue and it's one the international community has to continue to examine, reported ABC News.

PM Scott Morison expresses concern over Putin's attendance at the G20

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also expressed concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's attendance at the G20 meeting this year. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian President has shown interest in participating in the meeting of the world's largest economies, in Indonesia later this year, backed by China. Morrison reiterated that the attack on Ukraine is a violent and aggressive act that shatters the international rule of law

"The invasion of Ukraine is a violent and aggressive act that shatters the international rule of law, and the idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin – who the United States is already in a position of calling out for war crimes in Ukraine, is for me, a step too far," Morrison stated.

Russia-Ukraine war

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has intensified and taken a more brutal turn. Even though western countries continue to condemn Russia's action against its neighbour and impose hard sanctions on Moscow, the Kremlin leader is reluctant to stop the war. Meanwhile, NATO countries have now stepped forward to support war-torn Ukraine as they will now provide special kits to protect Ukraine against any chemical, biological or nuclear attacks launched by Russia.

