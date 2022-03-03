Russia-Ukraine War: Bangladeshi Sailor Killed In Missile Attack At Ukraine Port

In an unfortunate update, a Bangladeshi sailor was killed when Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's ship Banglar Samriddhi came under missile attack in Ukraine. It is learned that the Bangladeshi ship was stranded at the Olvia seaport amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Russian naval forces conducted a missile attack on the vessel Banglar Samriddhi.

Speaking to Republic, Khalid Mahmud Chowdary, MoS Shipping, Bangladesh, confirmed that last night the Bangladesh government received the information that one ship was detained by the Ukrainian government. Following the news of the panic detention, they learned that there was a missile strike on the halted ship.

The Bangladeshi sailor killed in the attack has been identified as Hadisur Rahman, a 3rd engineer of the ship, owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

Chowdary further informed that the Bangladesh government is in touch with the Ukraine government and Embassy. He mentioned other ship crew members are told the Govt stands by them and all necessary steps are being taken to bring them back.

"According to updated data, there is a dead person among the crew of the merchant ship. At the time of the defeat, he was on the bridge until his identity was identified. An ambulance was called to the place, the Security Service of Ukraine was informed," the telegram channel of Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported.

The ship's owning company BSC cancelled the cargo load plan as the Russia-Ukraine war intensified and directed the master of the ship not to berth at the port and shift to international waters. Unfortunately, due to a delay in getting port clearance, the ship failed to leave the port immediately and was stranded as the port's operations halted after the Russian invasion.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam had said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban and the Russia-Ukraine war was discussed. He stated that the government has decided to 'observe the situation' closely for another two days.

In the latest update, As per the mayor of the southern city of Kherson's statement, Russian military forces have entered the city and making their way into the council building. While Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday said that its armed forces have captured Kherson. While the Russian military is stepping up its offensive and moving its forces closer towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

