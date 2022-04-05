Russia-Ukraine War: Battered Bodies Strewn Across Streets At Bucha Genocide Site

As Russian troops faced global outrage and accusations of war crimes and mass civilian killings after they retreated from the outskirts of Kyiv, Republic Media Network on Monday accessed the sites in the northwest town of Bucha. Republic’s team reporting LIVE from the war zone verified the images of the battered bodies strewn across the streets that Russia deflected on calling it “Ukrainian propaganda”.

Covering LIVE from the site of the mass graves of what appeared to be innocent civilians, Republic’s Shawan Sen reported that the hastily dug graves tell the story of horror and depict the harrowing scenes of carnage by the Russian troops in the town near Irpin.

Dozens of bodies in black plastic bags were seen lying in a trench that the angry Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had labelled “genocide.” He had also asked the world to come and see what their [Russia’s] military had done. "These kinds of orders. This kind of fulfillment. And there is a common responsibility. For these killings, for this torture, for arms blown off by blasts...for the shots in the back of the head," infuriated Zelenskyy said. Ukraine has also launched a “special mechanism” to investigate alleged Russian crimes in Ukraine.

Bodies with hands tied wrapped in plastic thrown into ditch near church

Republic’s Shawan Sen reported on Monday that the team witnessed the bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and beheaded, which are being buried by the Ukrainian Army in mass graves. Although the exact number of the bodies, at this time, still remains unknown. The footage aired depicts the deadly aftermath of the Russian occupation of the town situated about 35 kilometres northwest of the capital, Kyiv. Republic’s Shawan described that the bodies in civilian clothes spread around Bucha show that the Russian troops “may have crossed the line.”

There were Russian armoured vehicles found charred in the town. Russian Ministry of Defense is claiming that the footage of dead civilians in Bucha is "fake" adding that the Russian troops did not kill civilians and that "not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions.” In the settlements of the Kyiv region, Russian military personnel delivered and issued 452 tons of humanitarian aid to civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

Republic Media Network witnessed dozens of bodies in the town of roughly 35,000 near the capital Kyiv which now lay abandoned. Several bodies appeared like they had been shot and killed by Russian forces at close range in the cross-firing as the full-scale war began on February 24 which Putin calls a “special military operation.”

Taras Shapravskyi, deputy mayor of Bucha, stated that 50 of some 300 bodies found were the victims of extra-judicial killings. Republic witnessed the scenes with bodies wrapped in plastic taped and thrown into a ditch near a mass grave at a church. “The horrors that we’ve seen in Bucha are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes (that) have been committed by the Russian army,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said at a briefing calling for an international investigation into the war crime.