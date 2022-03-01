Russia-Ukraine War: Battlefield 2042 creators remove Russian helicopter skin; details here

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is turning heads from around the world. Companies and brands are taking a stand against Russia, wherein they are either restricting their services or breaking any association with Russia. In a recent report, Republic World compiled how the technology giants in the world are reacting to the Russia-Ukraine war, wherein companies like Google and Facebook have imposed monetization restrictions on the Russian Media outlets.

In a recent turn of events, Battlefield 2042, a popular first-person shooter video game developed by Electronic Arts Digital Illusions CE AB (popularly known as DICE) removed an in-game skin of the Russian attack helicopter. The skin was previously available to unlock as a part of the Weekly Missions system. For those catching up, a video game skin refers to the appearance of an in-game entity.

Battlefield 2042 Russian helicopter skin removed

As the Russia-Ukraine war began, developers of Battlefield 2042 disabled the weekly Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions system. This in turn implies that the Mi-240 Super Hind helicopter's skin is no longer available to unlock in the game. Those who already have the skin are not affected. Additionally, the Battlefield Direct Communication handle on Twitter has also announced that the Weekly Missions will be available next week.

According to a Wiki page, the Battlefield 2042 Russian helicopter skin is an evolution of the actual Russian Mi-24 helicopter. It looks a lot like the actual helicopter in the real world. It has a dual-cockpit design and features small wings that are capable of mounting weapon systems. In normal circumstances, the skin is an exciting item for Battlefield 2042 players. However, amidst an actual war that is going on right now, allowing players to fly in a Russian helicopter can be controversial for the developers of the game.

As the Russian forces are attacking Ukraine, technology leaders in the world are reacting to the situation. The Ukrainian leaders have reached out to top tech companies of the world, including Google and Apple to restrain their services in the Russian mainland. Apart from this, there are several companies that have been operational in Ukraine and have either stopped operations or are preparing for future scenarios. Keep reading to know more about the stance of tech companies on the Russia-Ukraine war.