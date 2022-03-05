Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus Accuses West Of 'inhumane Policy' Towards Minsk

Amid being hit by continued sanctions for being Russia’s ally in the invasion of Ukraine, Belarus has now called on the West to stop the inhumane policy. Minsk has now called on Western leaders and parliamentarians to reconsider their action on Belarus amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier on Friday, the European Union had announced the suspension of cross-border cooperation programmes with Russia and Belarus.

The Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko has also been condemned by the international community for supporting Russia in the ongoing war. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also called for humanitarian assistance for war-torn Ukraine while suspending cross-border cooperation programmes with Moscow and Minsk.

NATO had also said that it was alarmed by Belarus’ role in the invasion of Ukraine. Following this, Minsk has now come forward to call on the West to reconsider their actions on Belarus.

Making their plea to Western politicians and parliamentarians, the Presidium of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic in a statement said that relationships should be built on the basis of equal dialogue. Furthermore, the statement termed the sanctions ‘inhumane’.

"We call on Western politicians and parliamentarians to stop and think again, to stop implementing a reckless and inhumane policy towards Belarus and the Belarusian people. Mutual relations should be built solely on the basis of equal dialogue, trust and mutual respect," the statement from Minsk said.

The US imposes further sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The United States on Friday imposed further sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus as the world continues to punish Moscow for its unprovoked attack on Kyiv. Sanctions include extending export controls that target Russian oil refining and entities supporting the Russian and Belarusian military.

"The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling Putin's invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defence sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from US airspace", the White House said in a statement.

Russia Ukraine War

On February 24, Russia launched special military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Russia's Defence Ministry has reiterated that they are not launching any strikes on residential areas and are only targeting military infrastructure. However, visuals accessed by Republic Media Network's team on the ground speak in contrast to Moscow's stance. Following the attack, several sanctions have been imposed on Russia and its ally Belarus by the West.

Image: AP