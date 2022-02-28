Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus Referendum Okays Proposal To Renounce Non-nuclear Status

Belarus on Monday voted in favour of the new constitutional reforms that will now allow the country to host nuclear weapons, making it a potential launchpad for its strongest ally Russia in the wake of the ongoing war between Moscow and Ukraine. At least 65.16% of Belarusians cast in support of the referendum, VOA News reported, citing Minsk Central Election Commission head, Igor Karpenko. The vote also approved an extended rule of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Surprisingly, the referendum was held a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly has put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on "special alert," as per US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. On the sidelines of the voting process, Minsk is also set to host Russian representatives and their Ukrainian counterparts for talks in the Belarusian border city of Gomel. The majority vote suggested that nuclear weapons could make a re-entry to Belarusian soil for the first time after the fall of the Soviet Union.

"If you (the West) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday while addressing the press at the polling station, as per TRT World.

Referendum sheds Belarus' non-nuclear status

The constitutional referendum will come into effect if the amendments gather at least 50% of votes from the electorate with a turnout of over half of them. If passed, the resolution will shed Belarus' non-nuclear status and open gates to undeterred military support and cooperation with Russia. Notably, Russia had already stationed troops in Belarus soil under the pretext of military drills which it rolled into Ukraine after Putin ordered an unbridled attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Belarus is doing a kangaroo referendum tomorrow which will remove its formal neutrality and allow Russia to base nuclear weapons on its soil, completing Russia's soft annexation. Time to sanction the Belarusian regime accordingly. — Michael Hikari Cecire 🇺🇦 (@mhikaric) February 27, 2022

The reforms will also cement Lukashenko's regime to stay out until 2035, giving him immunity from prosecution once he leaves office. It is to mention that set of reforms follows Moscow's footsteps, which saw Russia make constitutional changes in its policies in 2020 to retain Putin as unopposed President until 2036. In addition, the amendments will power the incumbent All-Belarusian People's Assembly to determine constitutional reforms for the next five years.

#Belarus I ask Ukrainians to see this. Belarusians are gathering in their cities and chanting, "No to war!" Security forces are mobilized, are arresting citizens, dispersing them. People shout at police: "Traitors!", coming out with banners but immediately dragged away by police pic.twitter.com/0d0nBgsnmM — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 27, 2022

Belarus launches crackdown on protestors of the referendum

The West has denounced the constitutional referendum, saying that it takes place against the backdrop of a convoluted crisis in which Belarus is an alleged contributor. In addition, Minsk authorities have also launched a crackdown on protestors who demanded a new election and the removal of the authoritarian leader Lukashenko. Videos and photos surfaced on social media showing dozens of people gathered outside a polling booth in Minsk and other cities, chanting "no to war."

Belarusians are chanting “Glory to Ukraine” and “Long live Belarus” from the windows of their apartments. Today's protest continued even at night. We all feel the same feeling of unity as in 2020. pic.twitter.com/aBlZ9Kcscd — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Western powers- mainly Canada announced sweeping sanctions on 57 Belarusian entities at a level with the existing penalties for "abetting President Putin's invasion" of Kyiv. The Biden administration also imposed sanctions on several Belarusian individuals and entities in response to Lukashenko allowing his country to stage Russian troops ahead of invading Ukraine.

So far, over 350 people have been killed, including 14 children and another 1,000 injured in Ukraine, since Thursday, according to Ukraine's health ministry. As the assault continued on Sunday as well, widespread devastation and fear have gripped the nation. As per United Nations (UN), over 3 lakh people have been reported displaced internally after Russian forces bombed residential buildings, schools, and commercial infrastructures.

(Image: AP)