In the midst of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Belarusian Defence Ministry on Saturday clarified that the country's forces moving within their own nation is not indicative of participation in or preparation for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. "For homegrown 'military experts' and couch analysts, I want to emphasise that the movement of troops is in no way connected with the preparation, or the participation of Belarusian military in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," General Viktor Gulevich, Belarusian Chief of General Staff, wrote on Twitter. He also outlined that the Belarusian military is tasked with ensuring the country's security on its own soil.

"As the Chief of the General Staff, I can assure the relatives and friends of the servicemen that our Armed Forces perform the tasks of ensuring the military security of the Republic of Belarus only on their territory," Gen Gulevich added. Meanwhile, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday that his country is ready to take part in the negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Notably, three rounds of peace negotiations have been conducted by the delegations of Russia and Ukraine, but they did not yield desired results, apart from the announcement of brief ceasefires and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

«Для доморощенных "военных экспертов" и диванных аналитиков хочу подчеркнуть, что перемещение войск никаким образом не связано с подготовкой, а тем более участием белорусских военнослужащих в специальной военной операции в Украине», - отметил генерал-майор Виктор Гулевич. pic.twitter.com/g9oHrtby9h — Минобороны Беларуси (@MOD_BY) March 12, 2022

Belarusian President talks about sanctions with Vladimir Putin

Earlier on Friday, March 11, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, March 11. Both leaders largely talked about sanctions imposed on their countries by the United States and other Western nations. President Lukashenko also claimed that if Russia had not launched the 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24, Ukraine would have attacked Belarus the same day. He also claimed that people will forget about the war in Ukraine by the end of 2022.

EU bans Belarus from receiving euro banknotes

It is worth mentioning here that Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions and condemnation for its alleged role in supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On March 9, the European Union (EU) imposed further restrictions on Belarus, prohibiting the country from obtaining euro banknotes. Three Belarusian banks, in particular, have been barred from accessing the SWIFT system. According to the European Commission, Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus are the banks that will no longer be permitted to have access to the SWIFT system.