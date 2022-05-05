Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus' Lukashenko Says He Did Everything He Can To End Conflict

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he did not expect Russia's military operation in Ukraine to last so long and claimed that he was trying to do "everything" he can to end the conflict. In a 90 minute interview with The Associated Press, Lukashenko was asked about the situation in Ukraine and where will it go, to which he responded by saying, "I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan like the Russians say. I want to stress one more time, I feel like this operation has dragged on."

Lukashenko also claimed that Ukraine was "provoking Russia" and asserted that Belarus stands for peace. He stated that Belarus does not support any wars and that they have done everything they can to avoid the war, and they are still doing it. He claimed that because of him negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have commenced. However, he did say that he does not know why Ukraine, whose people are dying in the war, is not interested in these negotiations.

Lukashenko talks about nuclear warfare

Talking about the nuclear weapons, Belarus' leader stated that using nuclear weapons would be unacceptable in this conflict. He said that nuclear weapons are unacceptable because they could send the "terrestrial ball flying off the orbit." When asked about Russia's intentions on nuclear weapons, Lukashenko stated that if anyone wants to know if Russia is capable of that, they should ask the Russian leadership about it.

Lukashenko also talked about the Belarusian military exercise which was announced earlier this week.

"We do not threaten anyone and we are not going to threaten anyone. Moreover, we can’t threaten, we know who opposes us, so to unleash some kind of a conflict, some kind of war here in the West is absolutely not in the interests of the Belarusian state. So the West can sleep peacefully," he said.

Belarus' role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, was defended by President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus has been blamed for assisting Russia in conducting the military operation in Ukraine and a number of countries have imposed severe sanctions against Belarus for its supposed role in the conflict.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)