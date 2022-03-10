Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus Prez Orders Specialists To Ensure Power Supply At Chernobyl

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed specialists to ensure power supply to the now-defunct Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the BelTA news agency reported on Thursday. A day earlier, Ukrainian authorities revealed that the power plant had been left “disconnected” from outside electricity due to attacks by Russian troops and now it was dependent on power from diesel generators and backup supplies. Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant-the site of one of the worst humanitarian disasters-his currently under Russian control after they occupied it last month. Notably, Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of attacking power lines and a substation feeding the power plant.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin commanded specialists to make sure that power returned to the nuclear power plant, according to NY Times. Notably, no immediate threat was detected. Later, it was confirmed by UN Nuclear Watchdog, IAEA, which said that there was “no critical impact on security”.

Chernobyl disaster

The unfortunate Chernobyl disaster, whose repercussions are felt to date, occurred at 1:23 am (local time) on April 26, 1986. It involved an accident in one of the four reactors of the gigantic nuclear power plant located in Pripyat in Kyiv Oblast, resulting in the immediate death of two operating staff. Due to absorbing high levels of radiation, 134 emergency service members were hospitalised in days ahead, of which 28 people lost their lives.

The 1986 disaster is considered the worst nuclear disaster the world has ever seen and it is also one of the only two nuclear disasters that have taken place so far, the other being the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that rocked Japan in 2011. According to World Nuclear Association, an estimated five per cent of reactor’s nuclear material leaked in the atmosphere. According to media reports, a 2,600-square-kilometer (1,000-square-mile) Chernobyl Exclusion Zone was established after the April 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe.

