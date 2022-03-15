Russia Ukraine War: Belarus Urges Russia To Accelerate Economic Support Amid Sanctions

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has called on Russian authorities to accelerate the implementation of measures needed to support their economy as they have been hit by Western sanctions. Golovchenko urged the Russian authorities to speed up the implementation of measures in his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow. The Belarusian PM called for the involvement of manufacturers from Minsk in the Russian import substitution programme. Both sides mentioned about the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Belarus and Russia after Moscow's military action against Kyiv.

Speaking to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, Belarusian Prime Ministerr Roman Golovchenko stated that they need Russian support at the "difficult stage" due to the "high vulnerability" of the economy of Belarus, Interfax reported. He highlighted the preparedness of Belarus to implement all agreements on economic integration as per the framework of the Union State. Golovchenko added that due to the current circumstances owing to the change in the situation, they urgently require the implementation of support measures that were otherwise planned later.

Golovchenko seeks removal of administrative hindrances in 'military-technical cooperation'

Furthermore, Roman Golovchenko in his meeting with Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin called for the involvement of the Belarusian economy's defence sector in the implementation of the measures of the State Defence Order from Russia. He sought the removal of the administrative hindrances in the "military-technical cooperation" and increasing the sale of Belarusian engineering products in Russian markets.

"We reaffirm our readiness to implement all the agreements on economic integration within the Union State. Under these conditions however, due to the latest developments, there is an urgent need for the prompt implementation of those support measures that were for later," Roman Golovchenko said in his meeting with Russian Prime Minister.

Belarus PM calls for restructuring credit debt on government loans

In his proposals presented to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Roman Golovchenko called the transfer, restructuring of credit debt on state loans from the government and financial institutions of Russia a "transition to new pricing system" for Russian oil, according to the transcript of the talks released on the Russian government website. Russian authorities to fix prices for natural gas for Belarus in Russian rubles to the current wholesale gas prices for neighbouring Russian regions.

"The restructuring of credit debt on government loans from the Government and the financial institutions of Russia. This is a transition to a new price system for Russian oil, which would ensure the stable operation of Belarusian refineries with minimal profitability," Roman Golovchenko said.

Sanctions imposed to 'undermine' economy: Russian PM

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin highlighted that Western countries have been imposing sanctions on Russia and Belarus and added that they aim to "undermine" the economy, affect operations of the financial system and production chains, as per the transcript of the talks released on the Russian government website. Mishutin called for implementing investment projects and speeding up the launch of new initiatives and bolstering the mutual supply chains for goods and services. Mishutin added that they will enhance import substitution programmes and identify new growth points for the economies of Russia and Belarus.

Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E/@BelarusEmbde