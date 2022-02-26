Russia-Ukraine War: Biden Approves $350 Million In 'immediate Military Assistance' To Kyiv

US President Joe Biden has reportedly instructed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to release around the $350 million in immediate support to Ukraine's security and defence, said White House reportedly in a new memo on Friday (local time). The latest aid by the US for Ukraine is the third drawdown of money. Earlier assistance included $60 million and $250 million taking the total order over a billion dollars, as per the CNN.

The memorandum for the secretary of the state read: "The authority under section 614(a)(1) of the FAA to determine whether it is important to the security interests of the United States to furnish up to $250 million in assistance without regard to any provision of law within the purview of section 614(a)(1) of the FAA." "The authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to an aggregate value of $350 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," it added.

Apart from denying sending troops to Ukraine, US also offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to flee Kyiv as Russian forces inch closer to the city. However, that offer was rejected by Zelensky who instead called for ammunition and ‘not a ride’.

US embassy in Ukraine even issued a warning for Americans “conditions may deteriorate without warning" and advised them to locate the nearest shelters. The tweet said, “The security situation throughout Ukraine remains highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning. US citizens should remain vigilant and know the location of your closest shelter or protected space."

Earlier, on Friday, the Biden administration Friday (local time) announced new sanctions against more Russian officials even beyond President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. These officials included members of the Russian National Security Council, Defence Minister, among other senior Russian government staff. US Treasury Department said in a statement, “Treasury has previously designated eleven members of the Russian Security Council and will continue to impose costs on the ruling elite as Russia prosecutes this brutal war of choice”.

NATO Response Force activated for the first time

Meanwhile, in a historic first, NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters activated the multinational force consisting of land, air, sea and special operations forces from the allies. These forces can be deployed swiftly in a bid to support the NATO alliance. It is to note that the activation of NATO response Force does not mean US or NATO troops will go into Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

