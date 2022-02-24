Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Biden Holds Crucial Meeting With G7 Leaders; Set To Make Key Address

Joe Biden held a closed-door meeting with G7 leaders in order to unite the countries against Russian aggression and to penalise Moscow with heavy sanctions.

Amid the chaotic situation created after Russian troops started a full-fledged invasion of its neighbouring country, Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has been holding back-to-back meetings with the world leaders to avert further escalation. According to the White House, POTUS Biden held a closed-door meeting with G7 leaders in order to unite the countries against Russian aggression and to penalise Moscow with heavy sanctions. The meeting was attended virtually by the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States. "President Biden and leaders are discussing their joint response to President Putin's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine," The Times of Israel quoted a White House official as saying. 

Biden will address the nation on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

As per the statement released by the White House, President Biden will also address the nation to discuss the ongoing crisis.
Notably, the meeting with G7 leaders was followed by the National Security Council conference which was held in the White House Situation Room. "He discussed how we will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine," the White House tweeted just after the meeting on Thursday. Earlier, after the Russian troops started an attack on several Ukrainian states, President Biden has issued a statement saying Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," he said in a statement.

"I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance," added the statement. It is worth mentioning Russia has started a war against Ukraine despite pressure from the West and other nations. On Tuesday, President Biden and other European countries invoked harsh sanctions on Moscow--both personally and economically. Despite repetitive warnings from the world leaders, Putin has finally shown his aggression against Kyiv.

