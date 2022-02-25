Nearly a day after Russia started a full-fledged war against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden, during a press conference, confirmed that the US was in consultation with India on the ongoing crisis. President Biden, who held his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin sole responsible for the attack on Ukraine, said that the United States was in talks with India on the ongoing war and added: "We haven't resolved that completely..will talk." Notably, it was the first presser of President Biden after Russia on Thursday started a war against its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

#WATCH | “We are in consultation with India today, we haven't resolved that completely,” says US President Joe Biden when asked if India is with the United States on the #UkraineRussiaCrisis pic.twitter.com/4EljDxS59K — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

During the presser, POTUS Biden also reiterated invoking stringent sanctions on some of the major Russian banks that were not included in the first tranche of sanctions, including VTB. "This will impose severe costs on the Russian economy both immediately and over time,” Biden said. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. Putin has been planning this for months. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," he added. Further, he maintained that the United States will deploy more American troops to Germany in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and added that the US will not send troops to Ukraine.

US troops will not fight against Russian aggression

He reiterated that the American troops will not be engaged in the war against Russia. "Our forces are not, and will not be, engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine but every inch of NATO territory will be defended," Biden stressed.

When the reporters asked whether has any plans to speak to Putin about the ongoing conflict, he replied negatively and said: I have no plans to speak to Mr Putin." Further, he affirmed holding a summit with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on February 25. Biden opined that the whole world was more united after Russia's provocative aggression. Earlier in the day, President Biden has issued a statement saying Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," he said in a statement.

PM Modi dials Putin

It is worth mentioning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Putin and discussed the ongoing conflict. During the conversation, the Indian Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Further, PM Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Image: AP/PTI