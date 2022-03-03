Russia-Ukraine War: Black Smoke Paints Ukraine's Skies As Russia Wreaks Havoc In Mariupol

With each passing day, Ukrainian cities are turning into piles of wrecked buildings and debris as the Russian military continues to devastate the conflict-ridden nation with unabated violence.

After successfully seizing control of Kherson city of Ukraine on the eighth day of the raging war, President Putin’s forces have been raining bombs and missiles on the neighbouring Mariupol to confiscate the strategically important port city.

Russian forces wreak havoc in Ukraine's Mariupol

In the latest video accessed by Republic TV, a massive layer of thick black smog can be seen encasing the sky. The video depicts how high rise buildings have been turned into ashes after massive shelling. What looks like a residential complex in the video, has been encapsulated by fire and black smog can be seen billowing out. The gory visuals depict the catastrophe being laid down on the streets of Mariupol. In the dreadful visuals, one can see the aftermath of the airstrikes, the mass scale devastation being inflicted by the Russian army.

Since the last week, heavy bombardments and shelling had rocked the port city in the Southeastern part of Ukraine. It is pertinent to note that Russian aggression in the region is being dubbed as President Putin’s strategy to conquer Eastern Ukraine along with the pre-Russia Donbass region.

Mariupol, is strategically very important, as it is a port city along the Black Sea and is geographically placed between Kherson and the breakaway regions of Donbass (both the areas, where Russian forces have seized control). Again, important to note that Kherson shares a border with Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russia continues to devastate Ukrainian cities

The development comes at a time Russia is carrying on its aggressive offensive and is marching forward to take control over Ukraine's capital Kyiv. A military faceoff is also underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, and Kharkiv.

Notwithstanding stern global sanctions, Moscow remains undeterred to step back, even when both countries are holding talks in Belarus to reach a peaceful resolution. However, it is pertinent to note, that with the support of its people and financial backing of the west, Kyiv is strongly retaliating to the World’s second-largest army. Despite being outnumbered, Ukraine claims that they have caused severe damage to Russian troops by pounding their tanks, choppers and soldiers.

Additionally, Ukraine's application to join the European Union has been accepted by the 27-member bloc and is being processed.

(Image: AP/Republic)