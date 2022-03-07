Russia-Ukraine War: Blinken Avers Every Polish Aircraft Given To Kyiv To Be Replaced By US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Moldova on Sunday stated that Washington has given a "green light" to NATO members for supplying Ukraine with fighter jets. He also added that the US will work towards replacing every Polish aircraft given to Kyiv with an American one.

Blinken's statement came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appeal to US lawmakers to intervene in the ongoing conflict with Russia and it was reiterated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during his meet on Saturday. Further on being asked whether NATO members could begin sending planes to Ukraine, the US top diplomat added that Washington is already working with Polish officials on backfilling any aircraft that are sent to Ukraine and it thus means that the country would replace every Polish aircraft given to the war-torn nation with their own one.

Meanwhile, Blinken during his meeting with Kuleba on Saturday spoke on how further support could be extended to Ukraine. It was during this while when the Ukrainian minister sought more planes to strengthen their air defence. Adding that the anti-aircraft weapons by western countries are helping in taking down Russian forces, he stated that Ukraine needs more fighter jets and air defence systems. He also criticised NATO's decision of rejecting a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine.

US and NATO rules out "no-fly zone" over Ukraine

Notably, standing in support of delivering jets planes to Ukraine will provide a middle ground to the US as it will not only help Ukraine fight the Russian troops but will also strengthen the country's economic retaliation against Moscow. On the other hand, the Ukrainian government has desperately reached out to the US government seeking their direct militarily intervention followed by President Zelenskyy urging US lawmakers to enforce a "no-fly zone" over his country.

However, the US along with NATO has ruled out this request and clarified that no troops would send to Ukraine from their side.

IMAGE: AP