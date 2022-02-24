Russia-Ukraine War: Boris Johnson Slams Putin Over Invasion; 'violence Must Come To End'

Amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticised Russia for attacking a friendly country without any provocation or justification. He described it as a "tidal wave of violence, which must come to an end." He expressed himself by saying that countless missiles and bombs have been launched against a completely defenceless civilian population and a massive invasion is taking place on land, sea and air.

He further said that the UK will not just look away. Johnson went on to say that their goal is obvious and that is to make sure the "diplomatically, politically, economically and – eventually – militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

The Prime Minister further said, "We have Ukrainian friends in this country, neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy, and the right to choose its own destiny." He continued by saying that they cannot allow that freedom to be taken away from anyone. He said that they can't and won't turn their backs on them.

Moscow's regime would be labelled a "pariah": PM Johnson

Johnson said that Moscow's regime would be labelled a "pariah" after the attack. Talking about Ukraine, he said that they are with the Ukrainians and that they are praying for them and their family. He further said that he doesn't believe that the Russian dictator, with all his bombs, tanks, and missiles, will ever be able to subdue the Ukrainian people's patriotic feelings and their ardent confidence in the independence of their country.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Johnson spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He stated before the meeting that by attacking Ukraine without warning, President Putin has chosen a path that will result in death and destruction. The United Kingdom and its allies will act swiftly. Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg referred to Russia's actions as a violation of international law.

PM announced a massive package of sanctions

After his previous package of sanctions was deemed insufficient, the Prime Minister announced a massive package of sanctions on Russia's economy and vowed to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss summoned Russia's ambassador to demand an explanation for the incident, according to the Mirror. In the meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that if Western leaders attempted to intervene they would face consequences that they have never seen.

Image: AP/ Republic