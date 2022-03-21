Russia-Ukraine War: Boris Johnson Wants To Make Trip To Kyiv Despite 'security Concerns'

In a key development, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to make a trip to Kyiv in a bid to show support and solidarity for the close ally Ukraine as their battle against Russia rages on the 26th day. Johnson has asked British officials ‘to examine the practicality’ of the trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, The Mail reported. In a statement on Monday, the UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi has stated that the security officials have been reluctant about Johnson’s trip to a war zone, but the latter “wants to go” despite the security concerns. Notably, the British Prime Minister will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Lawmakers express concern about UK PM's security

“If you set aside the security concerns, which are considerable, the question is whether there is anything additional you could achieve by visiting in person, or whether it would just be a show of solidarity, and whether that is a sufficient goal in itself,” a source told the British broadcaster. The official who spoke on condition of anonymity further expressed concerns about the UK Prime Minister's safety during his Ukrainian visit as the country has been witnessing intense shelling and bombardment across civilian regions.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday tweeted images of the intense bombings in the city's Podil district. Several explosions rocked the urban districts “in particular, according to information at the moment, some houses and in one of the shopping centers.” “The rescuers, medics, and police are already in place,” he went on to add. At least one victim was reported to have been a Ukrainian casualty in the bombing, although it remains to know if the victim sustained fatality or has been wounded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Johnson will hold discussions with President Zelenskyy on ongoing Russian hostilities. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Johnson had earlier discussed the UK's plan to amplify Ukraine's case at G7 and NATO meetings. Johnson said that he will be working to advance Ukraine's interests at NATO and G7 meetings this week, as per a tweet. He also stated that the UK will continue to increase military, economic, and diplomatic support to help bring this terrible conflict to an end. "I spoke to President Zelenskyy this afternoon to set out how I will be working to advance Ukraine’s interests at meetings of NATO and the G7 this week. The UK will continue to step up military, economic and diplomatic support to help bring an end to this terrible conflict,” he tweeted.