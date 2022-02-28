Russia-Ukraine War: Borrell Affirms 'EU Determined To Send Additional Weapons To Ukraine'

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, on Monday, said that Brussels is determined to send additional weapons supplies to Ukraine. This comes at a time when the European Union, on Sunday, stated that it will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine and also announced a series of fresh sanctions against Russia. Speaking at a meeting of EU defence ministers, Borrell said, "We are stepping up our support for Ukraine."

News portal Sputnik quoted Borrell saying the emergency conference was aimed at discussing 'the military situation on the ground, how the war in Ukraine is going on.' "The purpose is to coordinate what the member states are doing on their side, and what we can do with these half a billion euros that yesterday we decided to grant to the Ukrainian armed forces. We know that these half a billion euros will be devoted to providing defensive arms, but high-calibre arms, anti-tanks, all kind of equipment in order to repel the aggression," Borrell added.

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed, "But we have to provide ammunition, we have to provide the high calibre guns and anti-tank equipment. Also fuel. They need fuel for the tanks, for the planes, and all of that has to be coordinated." "We have to be ready to pay the price, or we will have to pay a much higher price in the future, relations with Russia will no longer be determined by trade."

Sputnik reported the EU will assist Kyiv with intelligence, the EU foreign policy chief indicated, with the satellite centre in Madrid to provide intel on Russian troop movements to the Ukrainian side and EU countries.

On Sunday, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, taking to Twitter, said, "For the first time, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack. We are also strengthening our sanctions against the Kremlin."

EU Commission President also said that NATO allies are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, registered or controlled aircraft. Leyen said, "They won't be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs." She added that they are banning Kremlin's media machine in the EU. ''The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe,'' Leyen said.

Image: AP