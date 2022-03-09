Russia-Ukraine War: Brief Ceasefire Begins In Enerhodar To Evacuate Civilians

A brief ceasefire has begun in Enerhodar to evacuate people as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 14th day, according to various media reports. On March 9, the Kyiv Post reported that the ceasefire began at 9 am. (Kyiv Time) to allow inhabitants to be evacuated from Enerhodar and nearby villages to Zaporizhzhia, as well as to transfer food and medicine to civilians.

⚡️Temporary ceasefire begins in Enerhodar to evacuate civilians.



The city’s Mayor Dmytro Orlov announced that the ceasefire began at 9 a.m. to evacuate civilians from Enerhodar and its neighboring villages to Zaporizhzhia, as well as to deliver food and medicine to civilians. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

Further, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine approaches its 14th day, the Kremlin said that humanitarian corridors will be constructed in Kyiv, the capital, and four other vital cities starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time. For the third day in a row, the UK Ministry of Defence has accused the Kremlin of violating its own ceasefire agreement in the important port city of Mariupol.

The international isolation of Moscow over the Ukraine war worsens by the day. Recently, the United States announced a ban on Russian oil imports. It is worth noting that more than two million people have been forced to escape their homes in Ukraine, according to the UN, making it one of the world's largest refugee crises in recent years.

Furthermore, Kyiv believes that Moscow has lost almost 12,000 troops so far, although the Kremlin asserts that only 500 people have died in the last two weeks. In Ukraine, there have been over 1,000 civilian deaths. In the meantime, despite its protests, Ukraine has requested more warplanes. On Tuesday, however, it made a startling announcement, stating that it will not insist on joining NATO.

