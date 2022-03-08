Russia-Ukraine War: Buildings Reduced To Rubble After Heavy Shelling In Kharkiv; Watch

As the Russian troops continue shelling and airstrikes on Ukraine, Republic Media Network has accessed visuals of the aftermath of the shelling, where buildings are seen being crumbled and reduced to rubble. This comes at a time when evacuation efforts were being conducted in parts of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence claimed that a Russian general has been killed in fighting around Kharkiv. Russia has lost the second general of the army in the past week. Maj Gen Vitaly Gerasimov, chief of staff of the 41st Army, had been killed outside the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, along with other senior officers, the intelligence arm of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry informed.

On the same day, Russian troops shelled an evacuation bus in the Kyiv region, leaving three people severely injured. The war-torn nation has further alleged that the Russian troops planned to interfere with the evacuation process by forcing people to take a "different and unsafe" route.

Russia announces ceasefire in five Ukrainian cities

Russia declared a ceasefire from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday to allow safe evacuations of civilians from corridors from Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. However, Ukraine is yet to formally confirm the ceasefire proposal. "Russia declared a ceasefire from 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors: from Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel," a statement on Russian media read.

Ukraine President Zelensky 'loses interest' in NATO

Ukrainian President Zelensky reacted to the issue of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Speaking on the issue, Zelensky said that they 'have lost interest' because of NATO's unwillingness to accept the country. Further, the Ukraine President accused NATO of being 'scared' of a confrontation with Russia.