Russia-Ukraine War: Buildings Wrecked, Streets Covered In Debris In Ukraine's Capital Kyiv

Heavy shelling and bombing continued in Ukraine for the ninth consecutive day since Russian President Vladimir Putin waged war on its neighbour, in a bid to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government in Kyiv. With each passing day, Ukrainian cities are turning into piles of wrecked buildings and debris as the Russian military unleashes unabated violence. The aftermath of the attacks has left the capital, Kyiv, and adjoining cities deserted and in devastating conditions.

Republic accessed drone shots of the aftermath of attacks on Kyiv which showed the intensity of the bombing in Ukraine's capital. The city has been surrounded by convoys and residential buildings are gutted in smoke even as talks between the two nations are underway.

After successfully seizing control of the port city of Kherson, Putin’s forces have been raining bombs and missiles on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Locals in Kyiv's Borodyanka region witnessed bombs being dropped on their homes from a Russian plane, in contrast to Moscow's claims of not targeting civilians.

Amid the heavy shelling, Russia has announced that it has seized a major Ukrainian port - Black Sea port - in a bid to cut off the nation from the sea. The cutting of Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea will further deteriorate the Ukrainian economy.

Moreover, visuals of a Russian military convoy heading towards the north of Kyiv which stretches up to 40 miles (around 65 km) were captured this morning on satellite. The 40-mile convoy has multiple vehicles in pictures including armoured vehicles, trucks, tanks, artillery pieces, fuel tankers, among others further indicating a massive attack on Kyiv.

Russia intensifies attack over Ukraine

Earlier in the day, Putin's forces intensified their attacks on Ukraine, further directly targeting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. While the attacks had triggered a fire in the plant, no damages were reported in the reactors and also no leaking took place.

Notably, the Ukrainian emergency services have confirmed that the fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP has been extinguished. An update published to the State Emergency Services official Telegram account stated, "At 06:20 the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”