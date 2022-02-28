Russia-Ukraine War: Canada To Send Additional Military Supplies To War-hit Nation

Amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine followed by Russia putting its nuclear force on alert, the Canadian government is all set to send another non-lethal military shipment along with $25 million to Ukraine as the country fights against the invasion. The military aid which will include helmets, night-vision goggles, body armour, and gas masks will be sent to help the people of Ukraine to defend themselves against the attacks, said Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly on Sunday during a press conference.

As stated by Joly, Canada is currently in talks with Poland for delivering the shipments and further reiterated that Canada and its allies are working together for equipping Ukraine with all the equipment they need for the fight.

Taking to Twitter, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also confirmed that the additional military supplies will be provided to Ukraine and said, "To transport these supplies to Ukraine and to address other NATO needs, Canadian Forces will provide airlift support. As we continue to respond to President Putin’s brazen disregard for international law and human rights, we’ll be there for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

To help the people of Ukraine defend themselves, we’re sending them additional military supplies that have been requested – including night vision goggles, body armour, gas masks, and helmets. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 27, 2022

This would be the third shipment by Canada after it had earlier sent two shipments including lethal as well as non-lethal supplies for the war-hit nation. While the first shipment included only non-lethal equipment such as surveillance equipment, field hospitals, and other medical gear, the second one had the necessary arms and ammunition including machine guns, surveillance gear, and rifles through the Canadian Armed Forces deployment as a part of 'Operation UNIFIER'.

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens injured in the ongoing war with Russia

The Canadian government's announcement came just shortly after a few rapid developments in the Russia-Ukraine war as the Russian President directed his nuclear forces to step up in view of the upcoming situation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday also agreed to participate in negotiations with Russia.

As far as the ongoing situation is concerned, Ukraine Interior Ministry on Sunday has confirmed that 352 civilians including 14 children have been killed so far in the invasion while 1,684 people including 116 children have been injured. There is no information on the casualties among the armed forces from both Ukraine as well as on the Russian sides.

Image: AP