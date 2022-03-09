Russia-Ukraine War Causing Global Repercussions; Countries To Face Higher Food Prices: UN

As the Russia Ukraine war enters into its 14th day, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and said, "The war in Ukraine not only has a dramatic impact on the lives of civilians but also has global repercussions." Speaking about the impact of the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the secretary-general of the UN added, "Developing countries already in dire situations can simply not afford skyrocketing prices of food, fuel and other essential goods."

Developing countries already in dire situations can simply not afford skyrocketing prices of food, fuel and other essential goods. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 8, 2022

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, strict sanctions are being imposed on Russia for its military offensive, raising the price of crude oil in the global market. The price of crude oil has reached $130 per barrel as of Wednesday. Russia is the third-largest producer of petroleum globally, only behind the United States and Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, President of US Joe Biden imposed more sanctions on Russia and announced his decision to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. He said that sanctions would cause significant damage to Russia's economy.

"We're banning all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," Biden said adding that "We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it's causing significant damage to Russia's economy."

Biden's ban on Russian energy would likely be minimal as the US imports a small share of Russia's oil and does not buy any of its natural gas. Last year, imports of Russian oil and petroleum products represented about 8% of the US's total oil and petroleum imports. Biden also spoke about his European allies that would not participate in banning Russian energy. Germany and Hungary have already rejected sanctioning on Russian energy.

Rising Prices

In his tweet, David Beasley, the head of the World Food Programme (WFP), warned the world to prepare to face soaring food prices, catastrophic hunger, and growing instability as Russia and Ukraine together export 30% of the world's wheat. With Biden banning the import of Russian petroleum products, the price of crude oil is expected to rise amid these sanctions. Speaking to CNN, US Senator Chris Coons said, "We are going to see increased gas prices here in the United States." Coons also spoke about the effect of prices in Europe and said, "In Europe, they will see dramatic increases in prices. That's the cost of standing up for freedom and standing alongside the Ukrainian people, but it's going to cost us. "

Image: AP