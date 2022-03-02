Russia-Ukraine War: China Raises Concerns Over Civilian Deaths, Backs Political Solution

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and expressed "deep concerns" over the damage done to civilians as a result of the ongoing war. He also urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis through negotiations as two leaders spoke for the first time on the phone on Tuesday, March 1. Wang noted that the situation in Ukraine has rapidly deteriorated, and China condemns the attack and is "very concerned" about civilian casualties, PTI reported citing Xinhua news agency.

While expressing his concerns over the ongoing crisis, the Chinese Foreign Minister, however, was cautious not to accuse Russia, which launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. China, a close ally of Russia, is treading cautiously in expressing its concerns while remaining silent on Moscow's military offensive. Yi claimed that China's basic stance on the Ukrainian issue is open, clear, and consistent and that Beijing is committed to upholding all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China bats for a political solution to end ongoing crisis

Yi asserted that China has long believed that one country's security cannot be at the expense of others and that regional security cannot be reached by growing military blocs. Meanwhile, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, also stressed that Russia's "genuine security demands" should be considered seriously and treated appropriately so as to reach a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict. Wenbin also advocated for a political solution that addresses both sides' legitimate security concerns, achieves common security and promotes Europe's long-term peace and stability.

Genuine security concerns of all countries should be upheld: China

The spokesperson further went on to add that the Cold War mentality should be fully abandoned and genuine security concerns of all countries should be upheld. "Given NATO’s five consecutive rounds of eastward expansion, Russia’s legitimate security demands ought to be taken seriously and properly addressed," Wenbin added, as per PTI. As the Russian attack intensified, China is also in the process to evacuate over 6,000 of its students and citizens from war-torn Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba stated that it is Ukraine's responsibility to ensure the safety of foreign nationals and that his government is paying close attention to China's concerns.

(With inputs from PTI)

