Russia-Ukraine War: China Vows To Play Constructive Role In De-escalation; Pledges Aid

A day after China’s ambassador to Washington on Sunday said Beijing “will do everything” to de-escalate the war in Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has again reiterated its willingness to play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation of the situation in the war-torn country.

According to a report by the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece, Global Times, the latest announcement from Bejing came during a press conference held by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Monday. "China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine," Wenbin said. However, he did not elaborate plans about how the country will assist Ukraine amid the devastating situation.

China pledges to provide $1.6 million to Ukraine

Besides, he also pledged to provide another 10 million yuan (over Rs 12.20 crore) worth of aid to Ukraine to help deal with the potential humanitarian crisis. He stressed that the 10 million yuan will be an addition to 5 million yuan in emergency aid already provided to the country.

Earlier, while speaking to CBS, China’s ambassador in Washington, Qin Gang, said China was sending food, medicine, sleeping bags to Ukraine and added it has not sent a single piece of weapons and ammunition to any party-- either Moscow or Kyiv. Further, the ambassador dismissed media reports that Beijing had sent or was planning to send military equipment to Moscow. He maintained that China does not interfere in the internal affairs of others, as per their foreign policy.

Russia-Ukraine war

"We are against wars, as I said, we will do everything to de-escalate the crisis. There’s misinformation about China providing military assistance to Russia," FT quoted Ambassador Gang as saying. It is to mention that Ukraine has been witnessing a full-scale invasion of Russian forces since February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation" against its neighbouring country.

Apart from thousands, including civilians being killed in the war, the United Nations has estimated that about 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine so far to neighbouring countries in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

(Image: Chinese Foreign Ministry)