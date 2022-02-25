Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: China's Xi Jinping Speaks To Vladimir Putin, Calls For 'negotiations'

According to China's state-run media Global Times, China has supported Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through talks.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Russia

Image: AP


Amid the escalating crisis between Moscow and Kyiv, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, calling for negotiations with Ukraine. According to China's state-run media Global Times, China has supported Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through talks. Xi Jinping also affirmed that his position on 'respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries', and the principles of the UN Charter is consistent.

"China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiation. China's basic position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is consistent, Xi told Putin, as per Global Times.

According to Hua Chunying, Affairs, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, during the conversation, President Xi said that China determines its position on the Ukrainian issue on its own merits and advocates common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. 

Russia asks Ukraine to surrender

As per the latest developments, Russian troops have captured the Vorzel village which is just 8 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine's Defence Ministry has confirmed that Vorzel has fallen to Russian forces. They have now entered the Obolon district in Kyiv, where the Ukrainian military is currently fighting them. Russia is reported to be closing in on Kyiv from northeast and east as well.

READ | Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky taken to bunker as Russian troops approach Kiev, say reports

Holding a press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined that Moscow tried its best to convince Kyiv and its western partners through diplomatic channels. Lavrov affirmed that they would be willing to resume negotiations through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down arms. 

READ | Russia's Lavrov accuses West of ignoring Ukrainian regime's war crimes in Donbass region

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been taken to a bunker as Russian troops close in on Kyiv, reports have claimed. The leader has invited Putin to the negotiating table, as per Russia's state-run media Sputnik.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian lady bravely confronts Russian troops in viral video; Watch
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: IMA urges PM Modi to expedite evacuation of Medical students in Kyiv

Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND