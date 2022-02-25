Russia-Ukraine War: China's Xi Jinping Speaks To Vladimir Putin, Calls For 'negotiations'

Amid the escalating crisis between Moscow and Kyiv, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, calling for negotiations with Ukraine. According to China's state-run media Global Times, China has supported Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through talks. Xi Jinping also affirmed that his position on 'respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries', and the principles of the UN Charter is consistent.

"China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiation. China's basic position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is consistent, Xi told Putin, as per Global Times.

According to Hua Chunying, Affairs, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, during the conversation, President Xi said that China determines its position on the Ukrainian issue on its own merits and advocates common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

President Xi Jinping has just spoken with his #Russian counterpart on the phone. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is willing to have high-level dialogue with #Ukraine. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) February 25, 2022

#China advocates common, comprehensive, cooperative & sustainable security, and firmly upholds the #UN-centered international system & an international order underpinned by international law. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) February 25, 2022

Russia asks Ukraine to surrender

As per the latest developments, Russian troops have captured the Vorzel village which is just 8 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine's Defence Ministry has confirmed that Vorzel has fallen to Russian forces. They have now entered the Obolon district in Kyiv, where the Ukrainian military is currently fighting them. Russia is reported to be closing in on Kyiv from northeast and east as well.

Holding a press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined that Moscow tried its best to convince Kyiv and its western partners through diplomatic channels. Lavrov affirmed that they would be willing to resume negotiations through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down arms.

#BREAKING | Russia asks Ukraine to surrender; 'want an independent government in Ukraine, not a govt running from abroad', says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Watch #LIVE updates here: https://t.co/qNVfezHgOB pic.twitter.com/5FMLKwSu57 — Republic (@republic) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been taken to a bunker as Russian troops close in on Kyiv, reports have claimed. The leader has invited Putin to the negotiating table, as per Russia's state-run media Sputnik.