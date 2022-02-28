Russia-Ukraine War: Citizen Soldiers Train In Kyiv To Fight Russian Troops; See Pics

Quick links:
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train near Kyiv in Ukraine.
A local resident in Kyiv was seen preparing to use a Molotov cocktail against a wall during an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!"
An instructor trains a woman to shoot from a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a shooting range near Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine.
A newly married couple posing for a photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defence a day after they got married in Kyiv.
A young woman was seen handling a weapon during the basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov.
A local resident with a photo of actress Sasha Gray on his helmet attends an all-Ukrainian training campaign in Kyiv.
In a public park in Kyiv, civilians learn about weapons during a training session by the Ukrainian right-wing group Right Sector.
Members of the Georgian Legion were involved in training civilians to adapt them with the self-defence capabilities in case of attack by the Russian military.
An instructor was seen briefing about a grenade during training the members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kyiv.
A young woman was seen holding a weapon during basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard.
Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates