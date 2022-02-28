Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Citizen Soldiers Train In Kyiv To Fight Russian Troops; See Pics

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continued on the fifth day, citizen soldiers in Kyiv were seen getting trained to repeal attacks by the Russian military.

Russia-Ukraine war
1/13
Source: AP

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train near Kyiv in Ukraine. 

Russia-Ukraine war
2/13
Source: AP

A local resident in Kyiv was seen preparing to use a Molotov cocktail against a wall during an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!"

Russia-Ukraine war
3/13
Source: AP

An instructor trains a woman to shoot from a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a shooting range near Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine. 

Russia-Ukraine war
4/13
Source: AP

Local residents were seen training near Kyiv amid the ongoing attack by the Russian forces.

Russia-Ukraine war
5/13
Source: AP

A newly married couple posing for a photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defence a day after they got married in Kyiv. 

Russia-Ukraine war
6/13
Source: AP

A young woman was seen handling a weapon during the basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov. 

Russia-Ukraine war
7/13
Source: AP

A local resident with a photo of actress Sasha Gray on his helmet attends an all-Ukrainian training campaign in Kyiv. 

Russia-Ukraine war
8/13
Source: AP

In a public park in Kyiv, civilians learn about weapons during a training session by the Ukrainian right-wing group Right Sector.  

Russia-Ukraine war
9/13
Source: AP

Members of the Georgian Legion were involved in training civilians to adapt them with the self-defence capabilities in case of attack by the Russian military. 

Russia-Ukraine war
10/13
Source: AP

An instructor was seen briefing about a grenade during training the members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kyiv. 

Russia-Ukraine war
11/13
Source: AP

Armed civil defence men were seen patrolling in an area amid curfew in Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war
12/13
Source: AP

A young woman was seen holding a weapon during basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard. 

Russia-Ukraine war
13/13
Source: AP

Ukrainian civilians were seen waiting for their turn to join the ranks of the city territorial defence in Kyiv.

