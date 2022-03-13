Russia-Ukraine War: Civilians Killed By Russian Troops In Kyiv Buried In Mass Graves

With reports depicting horrifying aftermaths of Russia's aggression in Ukraine surfacing on a daily basis, in the latest development, 67 Ukraine nationals are reported to have been killed by Russian forces and have been buried in the mass grave on the territory of a church in Bucha City, located around 60 kilometres from Kyiv. According to local media reports, some of the aforementioned victims are yet to be identified.

Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine, which comes under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy shared a post on Twitter, stating that in Kyiv's Bucha city, 67 residents were slaughtered by Russian invaders and were buried in a mass grave on the church premises and that some of the victims still remain to be identified. The agency further added that this horror is the reality the country is facing in the twenty-first century. Notably, another video was shared wherein corpses can be seen brought into the mass grave by volunteers.

67 civilians killed by Russian occupiers were buried in a mass grave on the territory of church in Bucha city, Kyiv region. Some victims have not even been identified.



This horror is our reality today, in the 21st century! #StandWithUkraine#StopPutin pic.twitter.com/JeeLw30bjb — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 13, 2022

Russia escalates its military offensive on Sunday

Russia escalated its military offensive on Sunday, shifting focus onto Western Ukraine, which had previously been viewed as a safe haven for refugees and government personnel. Earlier in the day, Russia attacked a military base near Lviv and Ukraine-Poland border, killing at least 35 people. Notably, in the past, the site has also hosted international NATO exercises.

According to UN statistics, Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24 has killed at least 549 civilians, including 41 children. Meanwhile, Russian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that as of now, around 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. United Nations' Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that at least 957 other people have been injured.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has been condemned

It is to note that Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine has been condemned by the entire world. The US and many European countries have expressed strong opposition to Russia's incursion and have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, with the United States refusing to buy Russian oil. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that while no one wants these sanctions to be implemented because they are costly to everyone, he added that they have a reason to speak when they see Russia violating international law by invading a sovereign country like Ukraine.

